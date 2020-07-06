Operation Close Pass cycling safety scheme is finally coming to Dundee

Police in Tayside are set to roll out a long-awaited road safety scheme in the region due to the rise in cycling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Lumsden, Police Scotland’s north road policing area commander, has confirmed Operation Close Pass is to be introduced in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus during the summer.

It sees plain-clothes police officers hit the roads on bicycles and flag up any drivers who pass them at a dangerously close distance – legally anything less than 1.5