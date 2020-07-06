Monday, July 6th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Operation Close Pass cycling safety scheme is finally coming to Dundee

by Jon Brady
July 6, 2020, 3:33 pm Updated: July 6, 2020, 3:36 pm
Post Thumbnail

Police in Tayside are set to roll out a long-awaited road safety scheme in the region due to the rise in cycling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Lumsden, Police Scotland’s north road policing area commander, has confirmed Operation Close Pass is to be introduced in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus during the summer.

It sees plain-clothes police officers hit the roads on bicycles and flag up any drivers who pass them at a dangerously close distance – legally anything less than 1.5

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register