Two-hour queues at Dundee recycling centre blasted by frustrated drivers

Queues of up to two hours at Dundee’s main recycling centre have been branded “unworkable” by frustrated drivers who have been forced to sit in long tailbacks as they look to dump household waste.

Those using the facilities at Riverside Recycling Centre have complained of long waits and queues, with many blaming stringent social distancing measures for the issues facing thousands of residents from across the city.

Dundee City Council increased its operating hours last month to deal with demand but it has not stopped hundreds of cars arriving at the plant per day.

Derek Paton, who queued for around two hours to use the dump labelled the Riverside centre’s rules “over restrictive”.

The 65-year-old, who was told that he would have to wait upwards of two hours to dump an old TV and power drill, said: “I just feel like it might as well be closed now, with all the arrangements which have been put in place.

“When I went along, there were signs saying I’d have to wait hours to get in, and a long tailback of cars.

“You’re obligated to sit in your car and just wait to get in.

“The current arrangements are clearly overly restrictive and render the situation unworkable.

“People are going to drive up and see the queues then just leave, and anyone who does use it will not come back.”

The pensioner has called on the council to ease social distancing at the recycling centres and added: “I believe that the current measures in place are severely restrictive to people using the facilities.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The Household Waste Recycling Centres are currently open for essential waste only.

“Council employees at the sites have taken a number of measures to ensure a safe and efficient process for all visitors to dispose of their waste.

“The facilities’ operating hours have been extended since first re-opening to the public and are actively exploring ways to increase the throughput of vehicles at the site.

“Despite this, residents are asked to plan their journeys well ahead of time when visiting the sites due to their high demand.”