Open day raises £900 for Broughty Ferry RNLI

Broughty Ferry RNLI open day raised more than £900.

The event took place at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station and saw volunteers turn out in force to welcome the general public.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The public came in large numbers and had the opportunity to tour the lifeboat station, board the lifeboat and chat to the lifeboat crews, support staff and fundraising volunteers as well as meet members of the Coastguard Agency.

“Over £900 was raised from a barbecue, refreshments, raffles, a shop, stalls and donations.

“Broughty Ferry RNLI would like to thank all of the visitors, sponsors, the Coastguard Agency and all who helped us promote this day which made it so successful.

“We look forward to the support again next year.”