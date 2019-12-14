Open all hours: how 24-hour gyms and petrol stations fuel Dundee’s economy

Fitness buffs and late night truckers will feel at home in Dundee, according to new study into the UK’s 24-hour economy.

Research into the growing number of all-night services across the country has revealed an surprisingly large number of 24-hour gyms and petrol stations in the City of Discovery.

While the V&A may be pulling in culture vultures from all over the world, it seems Dundee also caters to midnight shoppers, with no less than four supermarkets open round the clock.

And despite Dundee City Council’s push to be at the forefront of the the electric car revolution, the city still has 10 all night petrol stations – the highest number in Scotland.

Dundee also boasts five gyms which are open 24 hours while Inverness has three and Stirling has just one. However, Glasgow’s fitness fans have a choice of nine all night gyms, Edinburgh has six and Aberdeen features seven.

The figures were compiled by Barratt Home and revealed that more cities throughout the country are opening longer hours and it’s more than just pubs and clubs.

And for those who like to eat late then the place to go is Glasgow with an astonishing 17 restaurants open all day and night compared to Dundee’s two, although it does have one fast food takeaway that never shuts.

Meanwhile, Glasgow has five fast food takeaways open, Edinburgh and Stirling both have one each although Aberdeen has none.

The biggest businesses to throw open the doors for 24 hours are supermarket giants and Dundee is no different with a total of four operating in the city.

And again Glasgow tops the Scottish list with 10, Edinburgh has just two, while Inverness and Aberdeen both boasts of three while Stirling has none.

A spokesman for Barratt Home said: “With more cities opening 24-hour restaurants, supermarkets, takeaways and gyms than ever before, the night-time economy is extending far beyond just bars and clubs.

In the cities that never sleep, if a pang of hunger strikes or a late-night urge to hit the weights arises, not only is it possible to find somewhere that’s open all hours, but you’ll often be spoilt for choices of where to go.”

The survey disclosed that there were a total of 1,370 businesses working around the clock in the UK.

Glasgow recorded the highest number of open-all-hours restaurants in the UK and Manchester is home to the most all-night , fast food , takeaways with 10.