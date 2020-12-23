Oor Wullie’s owners are “glad” to have him home for Christmas after he was stolen from a garden in Angus.

The two-foot garden figurine of the iconic cartoon character had been pinched from Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, prompting an appeal on social media and the Tele for his safe return earlier this month.

Gillian Sinclair said her mother-in-law, Evelyn Sinclair was “glad” to have him back after Wullie was discovered within a nearby block of flats, just yards from her front door.

© Supplied by Gillian Sinclair

The Oor Wullie figurine, which costs £60, lost a foot at some point during his theft.

And it’s believed his broken foot may have inadvertently led to him being found after being missing for several days.

Gillian added: “It appeared recently within a block of flats on the same street quite near to where Evelyn stays.

“No one is sure who took it but we are assuming it was dropped as it was taken into the block as there was bits of cement lying in the closie.

“We think he was taken for the purposes of being sold on but with the damage to his foot I think it would have been useless for them to sell it.

“We’ve heard it hadn’t been in the block on Friday before being found on Saturday the 12th, so were are assuming someone dumped him overnight.”

She added: “His foot is unfortunately broken but Evelyn is glad to have him back.

“We were going to try and fix it but given its made of cement is obviously not something you can glue back on.

“They were going to try and drill it put something to hold it together but Evelyn was worried that if he tried drilling it might split the whole thing completely and might make it worse.

“I’d like to thank those who shared the post and help to find him.”

Gillian announced on social media that Wullie and his trusted bucket had been found, and many heralded his return as “great news”.

One person adopting Wullie’s trademark “Help ma Boab” catchphrase in amazement that he was found so close to home.

Evelyn had been reluctant to install her Christmas garden display following the theft of Oor Wullie and reports of other garden thefts around Angus.

Gillian previously explained that Evelyn removed all her ornaments, including the Seven Dwarves.

“She enjoyed the kids being in awe of her garden and usually at Christmas she does a big Santa display on top of her normal garden ornaments, Gillian said.

“Due to this she has now packed up everything in her shed, she is fearful of other things being taken as she has spent a lot of money over the years creating a big magical garden display.”