Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket trail on course to raise more than £1m for charity

The Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail has now raised more than £870,000 for charity after last night’s auction in Edinburgh.

A whopping £318,000 was raised in the city’s Prestonfield House Hotel, with the money going to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital.

Over 60 lots were up for sale at the auction, which followed sales in Dundee and Aberdeenshire earlier this week, which raised a combined £555,700 for the ARCHIE Foundation.

With last night’s sale pushing the overall tally to £873,700, and a final auction tonight with 48 lots up for sale in Glasgow, the trail looks on course to surpass £1 million for charity.

The top lot of last night was a statue of local hero Tom Gilzean, a war 99-year-old war veteran who has himself raised over £1 million for charity over the years by collecting on Princes Street.

© Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity 2019

Mr Gilzean’s family had attempted to crowdfund for the statue to be purchased and take residence in Princes Street, but were ultimately outbid as the statue sold for £13,000.

Thistle Do Nicely also broke the five-figure barrier at £10,000.

A pair of Oor Proclaimers, designed as a likeness of the Scottish singing twins Charlie and Craig Reid, sold for a combined £14,000.

© DC Thomson

Tonight’s lots include statues in homage to comedian Billy Connolly, tennis star Andy Murray, and late rock stars David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix.

© DC Thomson

The auction takes place at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital, and starts at 8.15pm.

Follow live coverage at www.sundaypost.com