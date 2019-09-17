Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auction: event raises £239k for Archie

An incredible £239,000 has been raised for children in Tayside thanks to this year’s Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auction.

In total, 39 statues of the lovable rogue were auctioned off last night at the Dundee Rep Theatre with all funds going towards the Archie Foundation.

Our video above features the five Oor Wullies which raised the most money for Archie, the official charity of Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells.

The organisation is currently raising £2 million for a new twin operating theatre suite which will transform the experience of having an operation for thousands of local children.

Full O’ Beans was the star of the show, raising a whopping £16,000.

Oor Freddie, based on singer the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, and Wullie’s Big Night At The Theatre each raised £12,000.

Oor Doddie, a take on Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir was sold for £11,500 and Oor Inclusive went under the hammer for £9,000.

CEO of the foundation, David Wood, paid tribute to the people of Dundee for their generosity, saying: “The support we have had from the people of Dundee has been immense. They have been very generous again because they supported us back in 2016.

“It makes a big difference to children’s lives. It’s great that Oor Wullie can in his own way support other children as well.”

The momentum is set to continue with the Aberdeen and Inverness sculptures auctioned off tonight in Inverurie before the bidding begins in Edinburgh and Glasgow on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

