Oor Wullie visits Hillcrest staff

Oor Wullie recently paid a visit to the Hillcrest group of companies.

The Archie Foundation visited the group which has sponsored a statue for the summer’s Big Bucket Trail event.

Stuart Dow, Hillcrest Enterprises director (pictured right), said: “Similar to the Big Bucket Trail, Hillcrest Enterprises launched this month.

“We provide quality affordable housing for people so it is exciting to support a community-based project that will be close to some of our developments and homes.

“The statues will look fantastic and we are excited to see ours come to life over the next few weeks.

“Once the trail is in place, I for one will definitely be making sure I see as many as possible and support this fantastic initiative.”

Sarah Johnston, Tayside fundraising manager for the charity, said: “We are delighted for Hillcrest to be involved in the Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail.

“We recently visited the Hillcrest headquarters with Archie’s Brave Wee Boy and the staff loved seeing him. It will be really exciting to unveil over 100 unique designs to the public in June.”