Dundee Rep to stage Oor Wullie The Musical as part of its Christmas show

A city landmark and an iconic character will team up for a special anniversary show at the end of this year.

Dundee Rep Theatre is preparing to stage Oor Wullie The Musical as part of its Christmas show.

Being produced in partnership with Selladoor and Noisemaker, the show – which also celebrates the theatre’s 80th anniversary – will run from November 23 until January 5 and will then go on tour around Scotland for eight weeks.

Andrew Panton, artistic director and joint chief executive of the Rep, said: “We are really excited about it.

“Oor Wullie is such a Dundee character.

“The design process is already under way, as is the casting. Rehearsals will start in October.

“It’s something that I have been thinking about since I started at the Rep.”

Meanwhile, the Rep has joined forces with the Archie Foundation to work on an Oor Wullie sculpture for the Big Bucket Trail which takes place this summer.

The team behind the painting and design of the sculpture includes Kenneth MacLeod, Leila Kalbassi and Viktoria Begg.

The theatre will also again be hosting the auction of the sculptures in September.

Mr Panton said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Archie Foundation and hold the auction again.

“Quite a few members of staff have been involved.

“Our Oor Wullie sculpture is representative of the theatre – he is definitely theatrical.

“It took quite a few weeks from design through to decoration.

“We are really excited to work with the foundation on this because it does fantastic work.

“It’s good for us to be able to work together in this way.

“It has been an extremely collaborative design process.

“It involved working together with scenic artist Mhairi Kidd, who worked at the Rep 15 years ago, and Kieron Sweeney, who regularly helps us with design.”

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager at the Archie Foundation, said involving the theatre in the bucket trail was a great move.

She added: “The Rep was fantastic during the first bucket trail in 2016 and the venue was second to none for the auction.

“The team has shown its commitment to the trail and Archie once more and has even designed a sculpture which will be on the streets of Dundee come June.”

Tickets for the Christmas show are available online at the Rep.

The Oor Wullie sculptures will be on the streets of host cities Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow for 11 weeks from June 17.