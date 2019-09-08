Oor Wullie statues get a makeover ahead of Slessor Gardens farewell event

The beloved Oor Wullie sculptures are getting a makeover as they prepare to bid farewell to the city.

The Big Bucket Trail statues have been gathered in a Dundee warehouse where they are being spruced up ahead of their final public appearance before being auctioned off.

The trail was launched at the beginning of the summer, with 200 statues installed at various locations in Dundee, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Now all 41 Dundee sculptures are under the watchful eye of the Archie Foundation’s artistic director, Suzanne Scott.

The charity is currently preparing for a special goodbye event in Slessor Gardens, where the sculptures will be on display for three days.

Suzanne said: “The Oor Wullie’s have been really well loved this year and were well looked after.

“They have been exposed to the elements though, so it’s a case of giving them a spruce-up before they head off to auction.

“They will be getting a quick bath.

“It’s about getting them back to the same standard they were at the start.”

Suzanne said: “All the Dundee sculptures will be in Slessor Gardens for the farewell event next weekend.

“It will be an opportunity for people to maybe see the ones they could not find during the trail and get a picture with them.”

Ultimately, all of the sculptures will be auctioned off to raise cash for Archie and the Edinburgh and Glasgow Children’s Hospital charities.

She said: “When we were first putting them out, people were already coming up to take pictures and selfies.

“They have made art really accessible to the public as well, which is great.”

Sarah Johnston, Archie’s Tayside fundraising manager, added: “Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail has been fantastic fun this summer with about 180,000 sculpture visits in Dundee.”