Graphic designer John Barrie visited DC Thomson’s head office at Meadowside to present £3,000 to Emma White, head of fundraising at the Archie Foundation Tayside.

The money was raised through sales of the official 2017 Oor Wullie Bucket Trail calender.

In addition to producing the calendar, John also designed the Oor Bowie statue.

The Bucket Trail ran for 10 weeks over last summer and culminated in the auction of 70 individually designed Oor Wullie sculptures which raised an incredible £883,000 for the Archie Foundation’s Tayside Children’s Hospital Appeal.

Picture shows John (centre) with Emma and DC Thomson licensing manager Martin Lindsay.