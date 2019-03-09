Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail statue designs unveiled at Dundee event

Some of the first Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail designs set to take Scotland by storm this summer have been unveiled in Dundee.

Artists hoping to make their mark on the trail showcased their work for sponsors at a preview display at Arnold Clark’s Motorstore on Balfield Road.

The event gave hopeful designers a chance to meet with potential sponsors – with suitors choosing their favoured designs and agreeing to cover the costs of their production.

From June 17, 200 Oor Wullie statues will form a trail across Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

They will be auctioned off in September for the Archie Foundation, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

It follows the hugely successful bucket trail which captivated Dundee in the summer of 2016.

Exact details of the final designs are being kept under wraps, with the final patterns being released in full later this year.

Dundee artist co-ordinator Suzanne Scott said: “These designs were shortlisted from submissions so it’s a big deal for the artists who were able to get this far.

“Some of the designs were really beautiful, incredibly detailed and really meaningful in what they conveyed.

“It’s really nice because it gives artists the chance to meet sponsors they might not have ever met otherwise.”

Suzanne – who designed and sponsored statues on the original bucket trail – said she was proud to see a project born in Dundee expanding across Scotland.

“This started in Dundee with the Archie Foundation and it still is here, but it’s now in Aberdeen and Inverness for Archie and Edinburgh and Glasgow for the two children’s hospitals there. I’m super chuffed.”

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager for Archie in Tayside, said: “We are still looking for businesses to sponsor a statue and choose a design.

“By sponsoring an Oor Wullie you’ll benefit from increased profile and staff engagement – as well as the feel-good factor that comes from being involved.”