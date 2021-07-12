Oor Willie: 14 of the wackiest Willie Rennie photo stunts

The departing Scottish Lib Dem leader is known for his stunts and shenanigans in front of the cameras, leading to many a memorable moment on the campaign trail.

Political reporters are well used to seeing the Fife MSP doing something daft during election season.

Whether he’s practising martial arts, playing giant chess, sitting on an oversized deckchair or doing all manner of things with animals, there’s no doubt a photo-op with Mr Rennie makes for an eye-catching spread online or in the papers.

We’ve put together 14 of our favourite Willie Rennie campaign photos from recent years to look back on as he announces that he’s stepping down as party leader: