Only three confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in Dundee since June 1

There have been only three confirmed coronavirus cases in Dundee in June so far, according to NHS statistics.

Figures on the NHS Scotland Open Data website show the total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the city to date, as of Saturday afternoon, is 915.

On June 1, this number was 912. It increased by one on Friday to 913.

In Angus the total number of positive Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is 433. The figure for the area had sat at 431, with no new cases since May 27, before a further two were recorded on Saturday.

In Perth and Kinross, as of Saturday a total of 324 people have tested positive for coronavirus. On June 1, the figure was 322 before rising to 323 on Friday.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander welcomed the slowing down of transmission in his hometown – but warned against locals becoming complacent.

The SNP councillor tweeted on Saturday morning when the NHS figures still showed only one positive case recorded in Dundee for the whole of June. The numbers were updated at 2pm.

(1/3) There has been 1 confirmed case of Covid-19 in #Dundee since June 1st. That is clearly a very positive trend and shows that the efforts & sacrifices of the entire population have been worthwhile. But let's not get complacent. Now is not the time to think were invincible. pic.twitter.com/5tYKrmChRU — Cllr John Alexander (@CllrAlexander) June 6, 2020

Mr Alexander said: “That is clearly a very positive trend and shows that the efforts and sacrifices of the entire population have been worthwhile. But let’s not get complacent. Now is not the time to think were invincible.

“The virus has not been eradicated and even if there were no cases within Dundee itself, there is still movement of people and goods that could contribute to its spread.

“There remains no cure and we cannot forget the harrowing number of people who have lost their lives.

“So my plea to everyone is to to follow the guidance. And thank you to those who do. It would be an insult of the greatest proportions to those families who have lost loved ones, frontline workers and volunteers if people blatantly ignored the rules, putting others at risk.”

The latest Scottish Government figures show as of Saturday, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has increased by six to 2415.

A total of 15,603 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland since the beginning of the outbreak.

Of this number, 1676 were in Tayside and 879 in Fife.

It comes after restrictions put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic were relaxed on Friday, May 29 as “phase one” of Scottish Government’s exit-plan from lockdown got under way.

Scots are now able to meet with others from another household outdoors, once a day, with sports including golf, tennis, bowls and fishing also resuming. Sunbathing is also permitted.