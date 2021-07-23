News / Local / Fife Emergency department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy seeing more patients than before Covid pandemic By Amie Flett July 23, 2021, 2:28 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 2:39 pm A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A Fife emergency department is seeing more patients coming through its doors than it did before the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a rise in Covid-19 cases being dealt with at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy – combined with more people needing seen due to other illnesses and injuries. NHS Fife is now asking people to use A&E responsibly by accessing the right care in the right place – to take pressure off its services. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe