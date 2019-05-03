Only ‘one or two’ changes to team for Morton game says Dundee United boss Neilson

Saturday may be a dead rubber for Dundee United but manager Robbie Neilson says he won’t be making wholesale changes to his side.

Going into the final regular match of the campaign, the Tangerines are certain of a second-placed finish while opponents Greenock Morton can’t move above their current fifth position in the table and are safe from the relegation spots.

With promotion play-off matches on the horizon for United, the temptation may be to wrap key players in cotton wool at Cappielow on Saturday.

However, Robbie said: “I will make one or two changes but they won’t be wholesale.

“We have been on a really good run recently and we have to keep the feelgood factor.

“You have to be a wee bit wary that you take your foot off the gas too much.

“You need to train and you need to play because that is how you keep your fitness and sharpness.

“So we will use the game for some who have been around about the first team and others who will keep playing as before.

“We have to make sure we keep that continuity in the team.”

With a large squad to choose from and plenty of talented players across various positions, Robbie hasn’t been slow to change his starting XI from week to week.

Now, though, it’s about finding the balance between keeping everyone match fit and not overusing certain players.

With a 10-day break to come after the weekend as they await the winner of the play-off quarter-final between Ayr and Inverness, the pressure isn’t so great to protect his key men.

Robbie added: “The lads all want to play.

“If I have to say to one or two of them they are being left out then they will be disappointed.

“Players want to keep their good form going.

“If we were playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday for weeks then they might be tired but we have this game and then a 10-day break so, whoever plays on Saturday, it’s not going to affect them fitness-wise.

“We have some good options and the bench is getting stronger.

“There’s nothing better when you get to 50-60 minutes and you look back at a strong bench behind you to change things.”