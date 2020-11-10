Only An Excuse? this Hogmanay will be the show’s final instalment after 27 years on TV

This year’s Only An Excuse? will be the final instalment of the show after 27 years on TV.

BBC Scotland today confirmed the Hogmanay favourite, created by Philip Differ and starring Jonathan Watson, is finishing up after nearly three decades on screen.

Jonathan – famed for sending up the likes of Frank McAvennie, Sir Alex Ferguson and Graeme Souness – said: “Every year we’ve really enjoyed the responsibility of creating a show for Hogmanay.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the audience’s New Year celebrations and we’re delighted to be given the opportunity to go out on a high.

“We’ve got an hour to look back at memorable moments down the years and catch up with some special guests who’ve inspired us.

“We’ll also be having our traditional look back at the big talking points from Scottish football in the last 12 months.

“All shows come to an end, and after last year’s edition, and the great response that it received, Philip and I discussed making the next one our last.

“We were delighted when the BBC came back with the opportunity to go out in style.”

Courier columnist and respected broadcaster Jim Spence has had the Only An Excuse? treatment from Philip and Jonathan on several occasions.

He said: “As a working journalist it was great for me. It gave me a great laugh and great exposure as well.

“One of the sketches they did of me years ago was something to do with the George Foreman Grill. I had a hunt on YouTube recently for it but couldn’t find it though.

“Johnnie is great, very funny. I always took it the way it was intended. It was great humour.

“You’d look forward to watching it every Hogmanay and everybody watched it, whether they were football fans or not.

“I’m sorry to see the show end.”