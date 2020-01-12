Tech Talk: Derek Uchman looks at gadgets to keep you safe online

We’re all aware of the threats to our home network. OK, so you do get some protection with your router, and your PC probably contains software which helps, but if you want real peace-of-mind, it has to be a bit of kit. Here we look at three firewalls, with very different capabilities

Cujo

£250 (with free subscription)

Cujo claims to protect all connected devices in your home, whether they are smart TVs, laptops, mobiles or PCs. Sounds perfect. However, Cujo uses the Cloud to process the data, which means that every time you visit a website, it is being sent “out there”. Not great. Also, issues have been raised about vulnerabilities which, as far as we can tell, haven’t been resolved.

Ubiquiti Unifi Security Gateway

£108.68

In terms of looks, this is the least sexy option, but that doesn’t matter – because it performs well and is powerful. Managing your network is straightforward, thanks to the centralised interface, but it does use old-school command coding, which will be a major no-no for many. On the plus side, there are three Ethernet ports for you to use.

F-Secure Sense

£140, plus subscription (first year free)

This ticks just about every box. Providing great protection and a great design, the F-Secure Design will not only ensure your home network is free from unauthorised access, but that it can also be expanded to include smart devices. Control is via an app, so you can manage everything even when you are on the go, and the LEDs on the front will tell you if there’s a problem.