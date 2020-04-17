Online reading rockets at Dundee libraries during lockdown

Online reading has increased dramatically during lockdown, Dundee Libraries has revealed.

Digital book and eAudio books have grown by 67% and eMagazines and comics are up by 60% in the last month.

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We have an important role in helping everyone’s wellbeing at the moment and reading for pleasure can provide great comfort and relaxation for many people.

“Staff have responded to a huge increase in membership applications and PIN numbers to allow access to eResources.”

Since closing their doors, libraries have also added temporary access to Ulibrary, offering members free access to an additional 500 audiobook titles. To access digital services visit leisureandculturedundee.com.