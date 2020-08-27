Online projects for young theatre fans in Perth and Dundee

Youngsters are being encouraged to take part in a new online theatre project.

Because of the lockdown, theatres have been forced to stay closed, but it is hoped young people can still get involved in an upcoming show that will be shown online.

Horsecross Arts in Perth and Hidden Route Theatre Company in Dundee are coming together to run “Tay2” a series of weekly Zoom workshops for young people between the ages of 13 and 18.

They will lead up to an online performance at the end of November

Horsecross Arts will also be running two other weekly workshops for those between the ages of nine and 12, and children between the ages of five and eight.

The move comes after the theatre group ran a time capsule project in the summer, which saw children creating videos on how they eat, dress and live during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Mitchell and Emma Neck, creative learning co-coordinators for Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation behind Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall, said: “After the success of the time capsule project, and the positive feedback we received, we wanted to offer more online projects.

“These three exciting performance projects for five to 18 year olds will help improve their skills in devising, script work and online technology.

“Of course, we’d much rather be in the room seeing our groups face-to-face but we’re glad to be offering this as an alternative.

“We welcome both existing and new members.”