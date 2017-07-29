A penguin-painted rock from Carnoustie has been uncovered more than 1,400 miles away in Spain.

After initially being designed in Angus, the rock ended up on a beach in Salou as part of a new craze sweeping across the world.

The online phenomenon involves painting, hiding and hunting for rocks which, when found, are photographed and posted on Facebook. You can take the rock to keep, hide it elsewhere or leave a rock of your own in its place.

The Salou rock — associated with the new Carnoustie Rocks group — is now in Ireland after being discovered by a woman from County Galway.

Carnoustie Rocks was started by 43-year-old Emma Allan only a fortnight ago.

In that time, the Facebook page has already amassed more than 500 followers with budding rock artists sharing dozens of quirky designs for people to find.

And Emma was stunned to see that a rock with the group’s name had travelled so far.

She told the Tele: “During the week, a lady in Ireland messaged me to say she’d been on holiday in Salou and she’d found our rock on the beach.

“Whoever left it had written on the back to post a pic on the Carnoustie Rocks Facebook page.

“She’s now taken it home with her to County Galway and is planning to hide it there for someone else to find which is amazing.

“The page has only been going for two weeks and already we have more than 500 followers.

“People have got on board with the idea really quickly.”

She added: “Kids are enjoying painting the rocks and parents are enjoying the fact their children are outdoors, in the fresh air and away from games consoles and tablets.

“I’ve spoken to some mums who think it’s fantastic their kids want to go out for a walk when in the past they had to be dragged out for one.

“I encourage our followers to mention Carnoustie Rocks on the reverse of their rock art and then if someone new finds a rock they know how to contact us.”