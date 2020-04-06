Online classes on offer for female entrepreneurs in Dundee

Dundee-based Women’s Business Station is making sure it can still support female entrepreneurs by providing online classes.

The programme, which aims to support women in business, is providing online focus and motivation during the coronavirus crisis, with a packed programme of talks, debates and support.

Women’s Business Station has shifted its emphasis from face-to-face training, networking and support to a digital “webinar” platform, with a daily programme of sessions hosted by local experts.

The social enterprise has also created a coronavirus support group on social media.

In just a few days, almost 100 women have taken part in the webinars, which run on the Zoom platform.

Each day, two sessions are being held online, during 10am, noon or 2pm slots.

Topics range from health and wellbeing, with fitness or mental health demos and discussions, to business resilience and continuity sessions on everything from cashflow and marketing to sales.

Chief executive Angie de Vos said: “There’s no doubt that this is an anxious time for us all and, as we adapt to a new way of working, we decided to focus on what we can do, rather than what we can’t.

“Women’s Business Station does more than ‘business’ – yes, it’s about business but within a greater context of community and connection.

“We want to continue supporting women in achieving the goals and objectives they were working on before life changed, to continue providing professional advice and guidance, while connecting and building positivity in way that boosts their health and wellbeing.

“By running these sessions each day, we can continue to achieve our goal in empowering these women on their business journey and keep their spirits high over these difficult days.”

The sessions running on Zoom, from Monday to Friday with anyone being able to sign up for the classes for free.

There is also the opportunity for anyone looking for more advice to sign up as a member of the Women’s Business Station, which will enable access to a range of additional activities and support.

To sign up, and for more information, visit businessstation.co.uk.