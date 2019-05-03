Angus pupils join forced to tackle online bullying

Tayside pupils have joined forces to tackle the scourge of online bullying.

“Angus, think before you type” is a joint anti-bullying campaign with NSPCC Scotland, respectme and Angus Council.

Children from the youth advisory group, made up of 16 pupils, reported their findings on the effects of online bullying to the council’s children and learning committee. They spoke about the negative impact it can have on the mental health of young people and said everyone has a role to play in preventing online bullying.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of issues faced by children online. Pupils want to educate young people, parents and practitioners.

Through a series of workshops and focus groups the partnership will explore how online bullying affects children and young people.

The workshops will be led, designed and delivered by young people in Angus with support from NSPCC Scotland and respectme.

Angus is the first local authority to work in partnership with the NSPCC and the campaign.

Any child concerned about bullying can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or by going to childline.org.uk.