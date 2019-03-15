ONGOING: Police and fire crews at oil tanker incident in Forfar, at least one casualty reported

Emergency services are currently in attendance at what has been described as an industrial accident in Forfar, Angus.

It is understood that there is at least one casualty and that an oil tanker is involved.

The incident has taken place at the town’s Orchardbank Business Park.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance at Orchardbank Business Park in Forfar.

“The incident involves an oil tanker. We currently have two appliances at the scene along with heavy lifting equipment.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said there was an industrial accident in the Angus town.

