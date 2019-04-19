Emergency crews stood down after concern for man closes Perth city centre bridge

One of the busiest roads in Perth was closed this afternoon over concerns for a man.

Police shut Smeaton’s crossing in the city centre while they talked to the man.

At least half a dozen police vehicles were joined by search and rescue crews from the fire service at around 4pm today.

The city centre was reportedly at a standstill, according to one witness.

But the Tele understands crews have been stood down and the bridge is set to reopen.

The witness reported huge tailbacks.

They said: “There are two bridges on the centre of town carrying traffic and everything’s coming over the other bridge.

“The traffic is madness and tailbacks are horrendous.”

A police statement had said: “Please be advised that Perth bridge is currently closed after a concern call was received for a member of the public in the area.

“Please use an alternative route meantime – thank you for your patience.”