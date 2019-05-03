ONGOING: Paramedics in action after fire in flat in Perth city centre

The fire service has been called out to a flat fire in Perth’s Market Street.

Fire fighters were called to the scene and a member of the service was seen to enter the flat with a first aid kit.

Paramedics are currently with someone who is thought to have been in the flat.

An eye witness reported: “I couldn’t see any flames but there were plenty of fire personnel.

“It had the look of a kitchen fire and the fire people wasted no time in entering the building.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said two appliances were dispatched at 2.43pm.

They added: “We are in attendance at the moment, There has been a small fire in a property.

“We have asked for an ambulance to help someone who was in the property.”