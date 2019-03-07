ONGOING: Major shopping street sealed off after suspicious package found

A building in Edinburgh has been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A section of Princes Street has been closed after the find.

Workers and shoppers have been evacuated from buildings in the west end of the capital’s main shopping street.

A police cordon has been erected and the road has been closed to traffic moving eastbound.

It comes after a controlled explosion took place at on a package sent to Glasgow University on Wednesday.

Police said they were linking that package to three devices found in London the previous day.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a suspicious package having been received at a business premises on Princes Street at around 12.30pm on Thursday, March 7.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and officers are in attendance to progress inquiries.”