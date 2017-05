The Tay Road Bridge has been closed in both directions following an ‘ongoing incident’.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions.

It’s believed the incident was sparked after concerns were raised for an individual.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Motorists are advised that the Tay Road Bridge, Dundee is currently closed both directions due to an ongoing incident.

“Expect delays and please use alternative routes if possible.”

This story has been updated.