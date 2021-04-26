Ongoing incident at Dundee’s Caird Hall as emergency services race to scene

An ongoing incident at the Caird Hall has seen pub goers evacuated from the St Andrews Brewing Co.

Pictures from the scene show a large emergency service presence, with multiple fire appliances and ambulances.

Police are also on the scene with reports of an evacuation.

An eyewitness said there was a taped-off area around St Andrews Brewing Co, on Shore Street in Dundee.

“It looks as if they are closing the outdoor seating area at St Andrew’s Co,” one eyewitness said.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there was an ongoing incident.

At least three fire engines were on scene according, alongside a further three fire service vehicles.

More to follow.