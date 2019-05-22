ONGOING: Big police presence in Dundee city centre in ‘ongoing’ incident

Police are scouring Dundee city centre for what the force admits is an “ongoing incident”.

Witnesses have reported seeing numerous officers and vehicles at various locations from 4.30pm today.

One witness said: “I saw police pulling up on High Street near the old KFC restaurant. They then pulled away and sped down Commercial Street.

“Four or five units sped past heading down that way and I can hear loads of sirens. I can’t see where they’ve gone but they were in a hurry. At least one of them was unmarked.”

Witness Daryl Todd said: “Five police cars just rushed into the church on High Street in town, around 15 officers rushed in and then back out and headed along by the Overgate.

“Whatever it was they obviously got the wrong church.”

An onlooker elsewhere in the city centre reported police being parked up on West Marketgait. “They are clearly looking for someone,” they said.

Another witness said: “I was making my home from work but it was hard to see why there was such a big presence.

“As I was walking past the Mecca Bingo one of the police dogs was in the area.

“It looked like a serious incident because you wouldn’t normally see that many cop cars in the city centre at that time of night.”

A police spokeswoman did not disclose the nature of the incident but said: “It’s ongoing and we’re dealing with it.”