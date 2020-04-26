One-year-old who was born three months early to walk across Tay Bridge in NHS fundraiser

A tot who defied the odds after being born almost four months premature will be joining his parents on a walk across the Tay Bridge to raise money for the NHS.

River Kydd, who was born 14 weeks early will be taking on the challenge as a ‘thank you’ to the NHS staff who have cared for him throughout his life.

The toddler spent 110 days in hospital following his birth and has been in and out of Ninewells since.

The fundraiser has been planned and organised by River’s mum, Gemma, and dad, Barry.

Barry said: “We are looking to NHS charities and we are gong to take stock of what is most in need.

“We’re also going to speak to local management to see what will do the most good.

“If possible we want to keep a percentage of money for NHS Tayside, keeping it as local as possible.”

The family has already raised more than £500, passing their original target in just a few days.

The proud dad said: “The total got smashed in just a couple of days.

“All I did was pop it on my Facebook for family and friends.

“Everyone has been very supportive and we’ve gotten what we wanted so far.”

The team are now sitting at £530, with a target of £750.

Barry added: “We’ve been trying to get round all our friends and family to say thank you.

“I know that this is a tough time, so people should only donate if they absolutely know they can.

“Any donations are hugely appreciated. The more we can raise, the better.”

River has only been walking for a few months, and Barry believes that the trek will be quite a challenge for the “wee man”.

He said: “It will probably take us the whole afternoon to get across.

“River has been walking for about for months now, but he’s still a bit wobbly.

“He does love to walk now that he’s discovered that he can.”

“It’ll be a fair challenge for him to get across, and it would be an even bigger challenge for him to come back over.”

The 39-year-old is also unsure of when they will be able to complete the challenge due to lockdown.

He said: “We are waiting until all of the current restrictions are lifted.

“I don’t know really when we’ll be able to do it, but we’ll have to now because we have quite a lot of donations.”

Those who wish to donate to River’s campaign should search for “Toddle the Tay” on justgiving.com