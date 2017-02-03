One-car crash causes A90 to close

A section of a major Tayside road was closed off after a one-car crash.

Police were called to the smash on the A90 near Kinfauns just before 12pm.

A short stretch of the eastbound carriage was completely closed while the white VW Polo was recovered.

The car was left facing the wrong direction on the inside lane.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene, however, the condition of those involved is not yet known.

One lane of the carriageway reopened a short time later with traffic facing delays.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at A90 near to Kinfauns after a road traffic incident involving one vehicle.”