One-vehicle crash blocks M90 at Kinross for two hours

by Jamie Buchan
March 2, 2021, 2:15 pm Updated: March 2, 2021, 3:09 pm
Police were called to the scene at 1pm

A one-vehicle crash closed part of the M90 near Kinross for more than two hours.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm on Tuesday.

The southbound carriageway was closed, while traffic is being taken off at junction six.

Motorists were warned to expect delays.

The route was reopened just before 3pm.

 