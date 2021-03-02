One-vehicle crash blocks M90 at Kinross for two hours

A one-vehicle crash closed part of the M90 near Kinross for more than two hours.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm on Tuesday.

❗NEW ⌚13.05#M90 RTC S/B partially blocked due to an RTC J6-J5 Emergency services en route Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/iSV1HKdnoi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 2, 2021

The southbound carriageway was closed, while traffic is being taken off at junction six.

Motorists were warned to expect delays.

The route was reopened just before 3pm.