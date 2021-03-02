One-vehicle crash blocks M90 at Kinross for two hours

A one-vehicle crash closed part of the M90 near Kinross for more than two hours.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm on Tuesday.
❗NEW ⌚13.05#M90 RTC
S/B partially blocked due to an RTC J6-J5
Emergency services en route
Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/iSV1HKdnoi
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 2, 2021
The southbound carriageway was closed, while traffic is being taken off at junction six.
Motorists were warned to expect delays.
The route was reopened just before 3pm.