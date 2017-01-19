One-time Dundee target Stevie Mallan is reportedly set to join English Championship side Barnsley for £150,000.

The St Mirren midfielder was the subject of a number of bids from the Dark Blues back in August but the two clubs were unable to reach a deal.

Now, though, Barnsley are understood to have offered £150,000 for the 20-year-old and the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement that will see Mallan make the switch to Oakwell.

The youngster won the PFA Scotland Goal of the Season award in 2014-15 for a superb solo strike against Dundee at Dens Park in December 2014.