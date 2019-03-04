BLETHER: ‘NCR was one of the best teams I’ve played for’

Regular contributor Jimmy Borland sent in a couple of photos.

One was of a trophy-laden local amateur team.

“This is the NCR team (below), which was very successful, winning all the cups and league title,” said Jimmy, of Rannoch Court, Dundee.

“Also, we lost very few goals.

“With no disrespect to others, I have to say it was one of the best teams I played for.”

Players in the photo are (from left) – J Herschell, D Moncur, D Golden, J Borland, L Hinie, A Walker, A Balmer.

Front row – D Hutton, E Dougan, J Cairns, K Miller, H Fleming.

Jimmy’s second contribution is of the Stobswell Junior FC team (below, left) which was beaten by Aberdeen Sunnybank in the Scottish Junior Cup.

“Sunnybank were a very good side and beat us 5-2,” said Jimmy.

“They brought down two busloads of supporters.

“We were holding our own, but they proved too strong for us.

“They were in a class of their own.”

Stobswell are pictured (back row, from left) – Quinn, Wyllie, Borland, King, Scott, Boylan, trainer Jack Lynch.

Front row – Small, Griffin, Craig, Collins, McGregor.