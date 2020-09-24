One more student tests positive for coronavirus at Abertay University hall of residence

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus at an Abertay University hall of residence.

As of 2pm today four people at the university’s Parker House – which houses 500 students – have tested positive for the virus.

Everyone inside the building has been instructed to self-isolate until further contact tracing has been completed.

NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team said it was continuing to investigate a number of positive and suspected cases.

Testing kits are being delivered to all residents at Parker House and support for those self-isolating is being provided.

All university and college campuses including all other student accommodation and halls of residence in Dundee remain open.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT said: “It is particularly important that anyone who is displaying symptoms of Covid-19 gets tested, however, the IMT has decided that all residents of Parker House, including those who are not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, should now be offered testing.

“We understand that it has been difficult for residents at Parker House to access testing as most do not have a car and cannot use the drive-through testing facility in Dundee and availability of postal test kits is limited.

“Therefore to make access to testing as easy as possible, the IMT has worked with the UK Government testing site and arrangements have been made for self-testing kits to be delivered to each flat in Parker House today.

“Students will be given instructions on how to complete the test and completed tests will be securely collected later today. Results will be delivered to residents by email or text.

“It is extremely important to note that even if a resident tests negative, they must continue to self-isolate as advised as they are still at risk of developing Covid-19 and a negative result does not rule out the possibility of becoming symptomatic and infectious later.

“The NHS Tayside Health Protection Team and Test & Protect staff will be continually monitoring the testing data and results from Parker House. This will allow us to review whether and how best to offer further opportunities for residents to access testing.

“I want to reassure students and their loved ones that Public Health investigations and contact tracing are continuing, and we will continue to review the guidance and provide further updates in the coming days.”