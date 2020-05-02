One million step challenge smashes fundraising target as over £3,000 raised in just a few days

A Monifieth man will aim to complete one million steps to generate cash for our frontline heroes – and has already raised almost 10 times his initial target.

Keir Mallock, from Monifieth, started his one million steps challenge this week and hopes to complete it by the end of May.

If he is successful he will have walked a total of 850 km, or just over 500 miles, and is hopeful of raising several thousand pounds for the Tayside Health Fund.

The 32-year-old said: “I am trying to walk one million steps throughout May in a bid to raise some money for NHS Tayside and Tayside Health Fund to help the fight against coronavirus.

“When I see the incredible work all of the NHS staff are doing in these challenging times it makes me very proud and I want to show my thanks by trying to raise some funds for NHS Tayside. To do this I am setting myself this massive challenge.

“Throughout May I am going to try and walk one million steps.

“To achieve this I will need to walk an average of 28 kilometres every day.

“I am currently still working at my job with Outreach, and with limited time after work I will have to go much further on my days off to make up for lost steps.”

Keir stressed that he would be sticking by the social distancing rules and also splitting his time between walking outside and on the treadmill at home.

After initially setting out to raise £300, in just three days he has already smashed that goal and has just shy of £3,000 in the pot.

He said: “This is going to be physically and mentally a huge challenge for me but it’s still absolutely nothing compared to what the NHS workers and patients go through every day with this coronavirus.

“I’m so grateful for all the support shown towards me so far.

“I am completely overwhelmed and thankful to absolutely everyone who has put their hand in their pocket to help.

“I will provide updates on my progress throughout this challenge to let everyone know how my battle is going. I’d love anyone who sees me out walking to say hello and motivate me to keep going.”

Donations can be made via this link.