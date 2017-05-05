Locals have spoken of their shock after a stolen car ram-raided a Dundee shop.

The Co-op in Panmurefield Village was targeted at about 4.10am yesterday.

The culprits used a BMW to smash into the front doors before making off with cigarettes.

The car — with registration number N111 RNC — had earlier been taken from Silport Place in Carnoustie.

Shocked staff reported the incident to police after turning up to work just after 5am.

Carol Morgan, 48, who has lived in the area for 10 years, told the Tele: “I sent my young lass up for milk this morning and she said the store was closed due to a break-in.

“When she showed me the picture she’d taken on her phone I couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve just come up myself and you can see that the door is an absolute mess and some bottles of alcohol have been smashed.”

Regular customer Davina Fleming, 69, said: “It must have been rammed by a car — I’m shocked at the extent of the damage.

“I usually go in to get my papers and milk.”

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “There were four police cars here this morning and they sent a sniffer dog in first.”

Another onlooker added: “I stopped to buy my morning sandwich and there was a police barrier around the store.

“There were still staff standing outside and a lot of shocked customers.

“One of the members of staff told me the store had been rammed by a car.”

Police are on the hunt for the driver of the stolen BMW.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Brow said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist with our inquiries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the BMW between Carnoustie and Lawers Drive in the early hours of this morning or anyone who knows where the car is now.

“Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV and door-to-door inquiries.”

The store was cordoned off by police as officers investigated, and was expected to be closed for the day.

A Co-op spokeswoman said: “Fortunately no one was present at the time but the store remains closed while we assess the damage.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by its temporary closure and appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”