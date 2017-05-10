Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding a series of distraction type thefts from within the houses of elderly and vulnerable people in Dundee, mainly in the Stobswell, Maryfield and Douglas areas.
These have happened over the last two weeks and are believed to have been carried out by the same person.
Constable Garrie Watson of the Community Investigation Unit said : “These are despicable crimes.
“This man has deliberately targeted the vulnerable and elderly within their own homes, with the oldest victim being 100 years old.
“I would urge members of the public to provide us with information which would help us to identify and arrest the person responsible.”
Constable Watson added: “Whilst these crimes are relatively rare, members of the public should not be unduly alarmed.
“I would urge everyone to review their home security. In particular, outer doors should always be locked.
“If you live in a building with a security buzzer, do not allow anyone access who you don’t know, and do not allow any person to enter your house who you are not expecting or who has no official identification, even if they know your name.
“In particular, please be wary of those with unusual requests, such as to use your telephone, bathroom or those who ask for a drink of water.
“If you believe a crime is ongoing, then contact Police Scotland immediately by calling 999.”
Officers are keen to trace a man described as being aged 30-35, around 5’6” tall, thin build and with short brown/blonde hair.
He may be sleeping rough and may be using a bicycle.
If you have any information, then please contact Police Scotland by dialling 101 or by speaking to any Police Officer.
Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote reference CR/11847/17.