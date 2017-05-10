Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding a series of distraction type thefts from within the houses of elderly and vulnerable people in Dundee, mainly in the Stobswell, Maryfield and Douglas areas.

These have happened over the last two weeks and are believed to have been carried out by the same person.

Constable Garrie Watson of the Community Investigation Unit said : “These are despicable crimes.

“This man has deliberately targeted the vulnerable and elderly within their own homes, with the oldest victim being 100 years old.

“I would urge members of the public to provide us with information which would help us to identify and arrest the person responsible.”