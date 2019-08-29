One man arrested following assault probe in Douglas

Police Scotland have now arrested a man in connection with an assault whilst another male is yet to be traced.

A number of police vehicles are currently still stationed on Ballantrae Road near the junction with Ballindean Road as officers continue the search for the other man involved in the disturbance.

Police Scotland confirmed earlier this afternoon one male had a “minor” facial injury whilst a police presence was expected to remain in the area.

Within the last few minutes police confirmed a man has been arrested following the incident at around 3pm today.

Speaking earlier one concerned resident said Ballantrae Road had been closed off as sniffer dogs searched the scene.

She added: “Everyone has been wondering what on earth has happened. There are rumours circulating that a knife may have been involved but there is certainly a lot of police in the area.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland are in attendance in the Ballantrae Road / Ballindean Road area of Dundee in response to reports of a disturbance.

“One man has allegedly been assaulted and has a minor facial injury. Inquiries are ongoing and there may be a police presence in the area for a short time.”