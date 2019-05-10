One-legged Tayside man who hopped out of shop with whisky jailed after stealing two bottles of Calvin Klein perfume from Debenhams

A one-legged man was jailed for nine months today after he admitted stealing two bottles of Calvin Klein perfume from Debenhams in Perth.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis locked David Phillips up and said: “You know as well as I do that your record is appalling.”

Phillips, 51, appeared in a wheelchair at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing the fragrance and having cannabis on February 23 this year.

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told the court that Phillips’ shoplifting was spotted on CCTV, but the perfume was not recovered. He was found with a nominal amount of cannabis when he was searched at police HQ.

Solicitor Cliff Culley, defending, admitted that Phillips carried out the offence after getting high to celebrate being released from prison the previous day.

Mr Culley said: “He has pled guilty at the first opportunity. The drugs were only a small amount for his personal use. He was released the day before.

“Previous custodial sentences have not stopped his offending. When he was released from prison he took some tablets and that affected his judgment.”

Phillips, from Perth, had previously been jailed for 98 days last December after leaping out of his wheelchair to confront a store security guard.

The amputee – who has committed over 100 crimes of dishonesty during a 36-year-long criminal career – was found guilty then of threatening or abusive behaviour.

In previous cases, Phillips was caught hopping out of Morrisons with £100 of whisky and got nailed for housebreaking because of the trail of right-footed prints he left at the scene.

In 2011, the same court heard how Phillips carried out a four-month crime spree which only ended when detectives spotted a distinctive trail of solitary footprints and crutch marks in mud at the scene of a break-in.

Phillips had stolen thousands of pounds worth of computers, jewellery and phones during a series of break-ins.

Phillips, who admitted stealing a child’s piggy bank during a string of housebreakings, was jailed for more than three years for those offences.

Scenes of crime officers spotted a trail of “concentric circles which appeared to have been left by the rubber stopper on the end of the accused’s crutches.”

In another case in 2013, Phillips was recognised from CCTV footage as one of a gang who broke in to a company office because of his single leg.