One-legged Perth OAP attacked two officers after claims he stole kids’ ball

A one-legged pensioner has been found guilty of attacking two police officers who were investigating allegations he disrupted a game of roadside “kerby.”

Two children reported Graeme Kidd, 66, over claims that he tried to grab their ball after it hit his camper van when he parked in a disabled bay near his home.

Kidd denied assaulting the boys and taking photographs of them and said parking disputes had plagued the Perth street for 25 years.

When officers arrived to speak to him, Kidd blanked them and drove off initially before his motor home was eventually cornered in a primary school playground.

He then struck one officer on the hand before struggling with his female colleague and striking her on the body with her own handcuff.

Kidd, Glengarry Road, Perth, was found guilty of two charges of police assault on May 16 2018 after a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was fined £500 but he was found not guilty on the charge of taking pictures of the boys, and two child assault charges were found not proven.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said: “Something did happen, but I can’t say precisely what happened, so those charge are not proven.

“However, it is different with the assaults on the police officers. I found them to be credible and reliable. Both episodes are underpinned by an attitude of aggression on the part of Mr Kidd.”