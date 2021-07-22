News One last chance to catch glimpse of Red Arrows in north-east – but you’ll have to be quick By David Mackay July 22, 2021, 10:34 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 11:18 am Communities across the north-east could get one last glimpse of the Red Arrows. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Communities across the north-east have one last chance to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows today. The scarlet jets wowed crowds with a spectacular display in Peterhead on Wednesday evening. And the aircraft will take to the sky again today for formation flying as they return to their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire. Where might I see the Red Arrows? After the display in Peterhead the Red Arrows returned to RAF Lossiemouth for the night. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe