One last chance to catch glimpse of Red Arrows in north-east – but you’ll have to be quick

Communities across the north-east have one last chance to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows today.

The scarlet jets wowed crowds with a spectacular display in Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

And the aircraft will take to the sky again today for formation flying as they return to their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Where might I see the Red Arrows?

After the display in Peterhead the Red Arrows returned to RAF Lossiemouth for the night.