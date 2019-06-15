One in three Dundee schoolkids needs council cash to pay for uniform

More than 6,500 Dundee schoolchildren received money from the council to help pay for their school uniform last year – equivalent to almost one in three pupils.

Dundee City Council issued 6,511 School Clothing Grants to struggling parents on low incomes or benefits over the school year of 2018-19.

In August 2018 there were 6,283 grants issued as the new school year started, with an additional 228 grants being handed out throughout the school year, prior to the March deadline.

The figure is taken from a school roll in Dundee of 18,286 children.

By contrast, neighbouring Perth and Kinross Council issued 1,358 grants, representing 7.56% of a school roll of 17,963.

Stewart Hunter, Dundee’s children and family services convener, said: “We don’t want to give out any as we don’t want families to have to be in the situation where they need help to buy school uniforms.

“However, we are aware of the levels of poverty that some people face.

“It is a lot of grants.

“Some will be going to siblings in the same households, but it’s still a high number.”

In 2016 Dundee City Council was the first local authority to raise the grant to £100 per child, having previously offered just £38.

The following year the Scottish Government followed suit and set the grant at £100 per child, per school year.

Mr Hunter continued: “We’ve looked at ways of making uniforms cheaper, so that families are not having to spend a lot of money on them and kids don’t get stigmatised.”

He said many families in the city have had benefits changed to Universal Credit, resulting in a delay period with no payments and other problems which also result in periods of time with no income.

Paul Carberry, director of Action for Children Scotland, praised the council’s “excellent” work issuing the grants but said: “These figures paint a stark picture of just how stretched families in Dundee and across Scotland are.

“The UK Government austerity agenda and cuts to social security are a toxic mix for families who are struggling to make ends meet.”

John Dickie, director of Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said: “The reality is that too many families are struggling as a result of UK Government cuts to family benefits including the freeze on child benefit, the punitive two-child limit and cuts to Universal Credit.

“Work in Dundee to tackle some of the costs of the school day is hugely welcome,” he said.

“However, government at every level needs to act to boost family incomes.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “Tackling poverty will always be a priority for the UK Government, and working households are five times less likely to be in relative poverty. That’s why we are supporting families to improve their lives through work, and the latest figures show that there are 265,000 more people employed in Scotland since 2010, with the unemployment rate falling by more than half in that time,” she said.

“Nobody has to wait for money on Universal Credit, with 100% advance payments available from day one, and budgeting support also available for anyone who needs extra help.

“The Scottish Government has significant welfare powers, including flexibilities within Universal Credit and the power to top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits altogether,” the spokeswoman said.