At least one dead, two missing after tourist boat capsizes off Turkish coast

A tourist boat has capsized off Turkey’s coast in less than a minute, killing at least one person and leaving two people missing, according to local news agencies.

Eleven people were on the 20-metre (65ft) boat that sank off Marmaris on the Aegean Sea, according to the official Anadolu Agency.

Officials rescued eight people, including the captain, from the overturned boat.

A baby was resuscitated after being taken out of the water, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Officials retrieved the Turkish boat owner’s body, according to Anadolu, citing Esengul Civelek, the governor of Mugla province.

Searches were ongoing for a 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman.

The passengers were all Turkish citizens.

The cause of the capsizing is under investigation.

Witnesses told Dogan that the boat sank in less than a minute.

Marmaris, in south-western Turkey, is a popular tourist destination for both international and domestic travellers.