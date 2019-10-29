One casualty following two-vehicle collision near Coupar Angus

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle collision near Coupar Angus.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance crew have been called to the A923, south of Coupar Angus.

It is understood there is one male casualty but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this stage.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that they received the call from Police Scotland at 8.30am.

He said : “We sent two appliances from Macalpine Road in Dundee .

“Firefighters used equipment including a rescue board to remove the casualty from his vehicle.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that the road remains closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.