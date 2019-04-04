ON THIS DAY: United win 2-1 against St Johnstone, and Dundee lose to one of England’s top sides

SPORTING MEMORIES:

On this day in 1992, Dundee United met St Johnstone in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

In the 14th minute, Maurice Malpas didn’t get enough on his back-pass and Paul Wright nipped in to put the ball past Alan Main.

However, 15 minutes later, United equalised; a Duncan Ferguson header from a Grant Johnson cross landed at the feet of Alex Cleland who shot into the far comer.

United took the lead eight minutes into the second half when Duncan Ferguson latched on to a weak kick-out by Hamilton and crossed beyond the far post to the waiting Dave Bowman, whose shot beat Hamilton and two defenders on the line.

United would go on to record the same scoreline in the league against Saints in August (see video below).

On April 4 1896, Dundee embarked on a tour of England, setting a new British record crowd of 60,000 when they met Corinthians.

The London side won the match at The Queen’s Club – home of the famous tennis tournament – with a 3-1 scoreline.

Corinthians’ side at the time featured four England internationals and despite being an amateur side and not competing in cup competitions, were one of the top teams in the world at the turn of the 19th century.

Sandy Keilor was the goalscorer for the Dark Blues.