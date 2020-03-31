On this day: the Victorian trio who became Dundee’s first Scotland stars

Today could have been the day where 22 years of hurt ended and Scotland finally secured its place at a major tournament again.

Had they, as hoped, navigated a semi-final clash with Israel at Hampden last week, Scotland would have been in Norway or Serbia to play for a place in Euro 2020.

As it stands, none of that will happen tonight.

Partly because it’s a hypothetical scenario but mainly because the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of football has put paid to it.

Those play-off clashes will now be played in June, at the earliest, with the finals themselves pushed back until next summer.

Fortunately, today’s date also holds significance historically for one of our city clubs.

On March 31, 1894, Dundee saw its first players earn Scots caps – three no less, in fact.

Only an established club for less than a year, the Dark Blues had goalkeeper Francis Barrett, captain William Longair and winger Sandy Keillor all start for the national team against Ireland.

Taking place at Cliftonville’s Solitude ground in Belfast, nearly 6,000 spectators packed in as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners in a British International Championship match thanks to a Samuel Torrans own goal and John Taylor strike.

Barret would go on to win just the one more cap for his country but wore the dark blue of Dundee with distinction 49 times.

Born in Dundee on August 2, 1872 to Irish parents, he began his career at Dundee Harp – a club formed to try to emulate Celtic and Hibernian in providing a sporting focus for the catholic community in Scotland’s major cities.

They had harboured ambitions to be the city’s top side before East End and Our Boys formed Dundee Football Club as we know it today in 1893.

In December of its first season, looking to bolster their back line, the Dee swooped for Harp keeper, Barrett.

Their problems were clear for all to see as he became the fifth goalkeeper the ‘Ten-bobbers’ used that season when he made his debut against Hearts on December 16.

Barret remained at the club until the summer of 1896 before signing for Newton Heath, now Manchester United, and went on to play against Dundee in a friendly – one of his 132 appearances for the Red Devils.

Spells at New Brighton Tower, Manchester City and Aberdeen followed, before Barrett began to suffer from ill health, eventually passing away aged just 35 in 1907.

Hall of Fame inductee Longair, known as “Plum”, was a terrific servant to Dundee – stretching back to the days of East End, for whom he signed in 1888.

The match against Ireland was Plum’s only cap in a career which also stopped in at Newton Heath as well as Sunderland, Burnley and Brighton United.

Born in Dundee in 1870, the centre-half would make 136 appearances for the Dee, scoring four goals and captaining the club in its first-ever fixture against Rangers in 1893 – a 3-3 draw at West Craigie Park.

Skippering the side is something Longair would do multiple times in his four spells until his retirement from playing in 1901.

He would go on to be the club’s trainer for their 1910 Scottish Cup success and later become groundsman before his sad death aged just 56 in 1926.

It is estimated 20,000 people lined the streets for his funeral, showing the high regard in which the Dundonian public held him.

Keillor was not only one of the first Dundee players to play for Scotland but also the first to score.

Picking up four caps in total, the attacking talent also made 159 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring 20 goals.

Born in Dundee on October 20, 1869, Keillor was brought up in Montrose and began his career with the Links Park side in 1884.

He joined the newly-formed Dundee FC in 1893 with two Scotland caps already under his belt and, like Longair, played in the club’s first-ever match against Rangers.

The outside-left was seen as a complete footballer with The Courier writing at the time that “he had a knack of rising to the big occasion”.

And he did just that when Scotland hosted Wales at Dundee’s Carolina Port in 1896, with Keillor getting his goal in a 4-0 win for the Scots.

Keillor was awarded a testimonial against Celtic in 1898, with 5,000 supporters turning up.

He remained with the club until 1902, playing at the new Dens Park alongside Longair, before returning to Montrose and hanging up his boots in 1906. He died aged 90 in 1960.