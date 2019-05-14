ON THIS DAY: Dundee United beat Dundee to win league, Celtic break Tangerine hearts

SPORTING MEMORIES:

On this day in 1983, Dundee United went to Dundee for the last Premier Division match of the season. United were sitting top, just one point above both Celtic and Aberdeen – all they had to do was match the results of the other two and United would be champions of Scotland for the first time in history.

United stormed towards the championship with two goals inside the first 12 minutes. A glorious goal by Ralph Milne sent United fans delirious after just four minutes. After picking up a Paul Sturrock pass just inside the Dundee half, he carried the ball forward, skipped past Dundee’s Stewart McKimmie, then chipped Colin Kelly from 25 yards.

Eight minutes later Dave Narey was brought down as he drove into the box, and referee George Smith pointed to the spot. Eamonn Bannon stepped up to take the penalty kick. Kelly guessed correctly and saved to his left. However, as the ball span loose Bannon reacted the quickest to smash the ball home.

On 28 minutes Dundee’s Iain Ferguson lashed the ball past Hamish McAlpine from around 10 yards but there were no further goals and United’s win meant that victories for Celtic and Aberdeen were meaningless.

The final whistle signalling that United had won their first and only league title is recalled euphorically by United fans.

On this day in 1988, Dundee United were defeated 2-1 by Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final.

Kevin Gallacher gave the Tangerines a 49th-minute lead, outpacing Roy Aiken before firing high into the net.

United were 15 minutes from their first ever Scottish Cup win when Frank McAvennie headed in an Anton Rogan cross to equalise for Celtic.

Then, as extra-time loomed Billy Stark’s effort broke to McAvennie, who diverted the ball home to break United hearts at Hampden.