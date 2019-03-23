ON THE SCRAPHEAP: Sorry end for Kengo Kuma’s Slessor Gardens pavilion

Plans to delicately move Kengo Kuma’s wooden pavilion out of Slessor Gardens are in pieces – after demolition workers were spotted lobbing it into a skip.

Staff from Safedem, based in Liff Road, were spotted tearing the Japanese architect’s mini masterpiece to bits and throwing them in a skip this week.

Constructed in 2016 using wood from wind-felled trees in Templeton Woods, the pavilion was meant to be moved back to its source to be used as a bicycle hub on a biking trail.

However, those plans now appear to have been quite literally thrown on the scrapheap.

The Tele understands the plan to transfer the pavilion hit a snag after Safedem workers – who had been commissioned to prepare the building for transportation to Templeton – discovered the wood was rotting. It is believed a failure to properly fix the plastic roof to the pavilion allowed rainwater to get at untreated wood inside.

The pavilion had been built to Kengo Kuma’s specifications by staff in Dundee and shown off at the Pop-Up Cities Expo in Edinburgh in 2016.

It was then transported to Slessor Gardens, where it was used for events such as the annual Light Night festival.

Mr Kuma, who designed V&A Dundee, had created the pavilion as a way of telling the story of Dundee’s ongoing regeneration.

Former city development chief Mike Galloway said in June 2016 that those who visited the pavilion “will be able to learn how our waterfront is being transformed”.

References to the pavilion have been removed from Dundee Waterfront’s website.

A page on the site that once celebrated the 5m x 5m build now reads: “Access denied.”

The apparent failure to properly care for the pavilion was branded “an absolute waste” by one local resident, who declined to be named.

He added: “I was walking by and saw them throwing it all in the skip.

“It didn’t look like it was in any fit state to go back together.”

Safedem declined to comment. Dundee City Council was also approached for comment.